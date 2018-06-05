Popular Gospel Musician Attacked, Stabbed Multiple Times In Abuja

Published:

Gospel musician, Chris Morgan is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked and stabbed by some armed men along airport road in Abuja just a few days to June 10th concert.





Chris Morgan who is the convener of Worship on the Hills of Africa was on his way to minister at a vigil in Kuje before he was attacked.





Sharing photos of his recovery in Abuja, fellow gospel act, Solomon Lange wrote, 'we give God praise that the knife missed his spinal cord and kidney by a few meters. My wife and I were at the hospital to visit him yesterday, he is recovering fast.





His concert Closet will still hold on Sunday the 10th of June. It will be an evening of Thanksgiving to the Father. Please join in showing the man of God how much we love him'.

