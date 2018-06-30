Popular Actress Lay Heavy Curses On Yahoo Boys, Politicians And Ritualits

Published:

Nigerian actress and film producer Ruth Kadiri has placed a heavy curse on internet fraudsters (Yahoo Boys), ritualist, politicians among others.





The actress wished them death after posting a photo of the tanker explosion which occurred on the Otedola-Ojodu Berger bridge on Thursday.





It is unknown if the actress listened to the viral “accidents dates” audio reportedly released by Apostle Suleiman because she linked the accident with “Spiritual control”.





“The spiritual controls the physical… what they have done with our Dear country we do not know… Rip to dead. God help us all. Fellas watch and pray,” she wrote.





In another post, she stated that death will not depart from the household of the supposed politicians, native doctors, ritualists, and Yahoo boys who use human sacrifice for the purpose of winning elections and gaining wealth and power.

