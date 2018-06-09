Policemen Involved In Ojota China Town Saga Arrested

Published:

The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP IMOHIMI EDGAL, was drawn to an online news credited to OAKTVOnline on Instagram with the caption " A yet-to-be-identified man has allegedly been shot by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS ) at Chinese town, Ojota area of. ......"Based on this report, the CP Lagos, immediately activated the Command X-Squad section in collaboration with the Divisional Police Officer, Ogudu Division, CSP Gbenga Olorunfemi, to fish out the policemen involved in matter.Their findings revealed that the victim by name, Ademuwagun Temitope Solomon was not shot by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) as reported by the online media but suffered from the inhalation of tear-gas spray a.k.a pepper spray occasioned by a neighbourhood police patrol team attached to Area-H- Command, Ogudu, Lagos. The infamous patrol team was led by Inspr Momoh Sulaiman assisted by Sgt. Monday Emmanuel. The victim had been revived.However, the investigating team had arrested and detained the police men involved, on the orders of the Command Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal. Their trial will commence today 09/06/2018 and if found guilty of offence of incivility to a member of the public and unlawful exercise of authority, they could face punishment as severe as dismissal.