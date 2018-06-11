Police Release Training Date For All New Successful Candidates

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform all candidates that participated in the Medical screening test held between 1st – 3rd June, 2018 in the just concluded recruitment screening exercise into the Nigeria Police Force that Training for all successful candidates commences on Friday, 8th June 2018 in all designated Police Training Institutions across the Country.





2. Successful candidates have been notified through text messages and via email. However, those who did not receive the message can check for their names and training institution through the under-listed websites.





3. List of Successful candidates and their respective Training Institutions where they are going to be trained are displayed at every State Command Headquarters in the Thirty Six (36) States and the FCT.





4. Training Requirement: - Prospective Recruits are required to come along with Pairs of white shorts, Pairs of white round neck vest, Pairs of white canvas, Pairs of white socks, White Pillow cases, Pairs of Bed sheets, Sport Wears, Mosquito Net, Cutleries, Brooms, Cutlass, and other personal effects. They are expected to come along with their Certificates, Credentials and Sixteen (16) Recent Passport Photograph.





5. Resumption and Documentation closes on 13th June, 2018 in all the training schools. Prospective recruits are expected arrive the training institutions before the expiration of the date. Failure to report at the Training Schools by the 13th of June, 2018 means that such candidate has declined his/her offer for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

Share This