Police Nabs Another Fake Lawyer In Lagos

The undercover operatives of Lagos State Police Command attached to Ojo Police Station, on 25/05/2018, arrested one Mr. Uche Julian Nwajiakwu for impersonating as a lawyer.This made it the second time a fake lawyer is being arrested at Ojo Magistrate Court. The first was the arrest of one Chris Elisha who was arrested on 6th of February, 2018, after being in illegal practise for fifteen years. Meanwhile, Uche Julian Nwajiakwu, the latest man to be arrested for illegal law practice had been on the game since 2015.According to the suspect, he fell in love with law practice when a friend of his commissioned him to act as a lawyer in order to serve his tenant a quit notice. He was handsomely rewarded after the deed and since then, there was no looking back.However, luck ran out on Julian Nwajiakwu on 25/05/2018, while he was arguing on a bail application for his client when intelligent lawyers in the court suspected he was a laid back. The lawyers said his quackery was too obvious to be ignored.The police investigation into the case thus far, revealed that the suspect did not study law in any of the Nigerian universities nor anywhere else in the world. He was charged to Ojo Magistrate Court on the 30/05/2018, for the offence of impersonation.In view of this incident, the CP Lagos, reiterated his warning to professional bodies to properly scrutinise people professing to be members of their body. According to the CP, this is one incident too many and must be checked. The CP noted that the Command had in the recent months, arrested fake medical doctors and other spurious health workers including fake journalists.