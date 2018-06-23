Police Deploys 5000 Personnel, Six Armoured Vehicles As APC Convention Holds In Abuja Today

Published:

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the deployment of 5000 personnel, two helicopters and six Armoured vehicles to maintain law and order at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Convention.





The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood disclosed this in a statement on Friday.





He said; “A total number of Five Thousand (5000) Police Personnel comprising, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), the Police Mounted Troop, The Dog Section (K9), the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID).





“The Police Air-wing and the Force Armament Unit have been deployed under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, to ensure adequate security for all the accredited participants at the convention. Security coverage have been provided also at all the accreditation centres.





“In addition, two Police Helicopters, Six Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) are already deployed for the security of the convention. Personnel of other security and safety agencies are also being deployed to complement the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring adequate security and a hitch-free convention.”





“There will be diversion of traffic from all the routes to the Eagle Square from Ahmadu Bello Way, Shehu Shagari Way and other Roads leading to the venue of the convention.





“Road users and other members of the Public are advised to use alternative routes. The diversion of traffic will take effect from 2200Hrs of 22nd of June, 2018 till the end of the convention,” he added.





Jimoh noted that only accredited delegates and accredited party officials bearing the APC clearance/identification tags will be allowed into the venue.





He also stated that personnel of all security and safety agencies deployed for the security of the convention must also wear the certified identification tag conspicuously at the venue.





Jimoh further explained that only one aide will be allowed to follow their principals into the venue of the convention.





The Force PRO warned all unauthorised individual(s) and group(s) who have no business with the convention to steer clear of the venue.





According to him, the full weight of the law will be applied on any person or group of persons who try to disrupt the orderliness and conduct of the convention.

Share This