Police Denies Arrest Of Perpetrators Of Plateau State Killings

The Police high command has denied the news making the rounds that it arrested three members of the gang that recently killed over two hundred people in Plateau State .This is a statement issued by the Head of the IRT unit of the Migetia Police to that effect DCP Abba Kyari"Friends: My attention has been drawn to Several pictures of Suspects Arrested with Ak47 Rifles with attached False Write up that we Arrested them in Plateau State.Please Disregard the False news going round, We Arrested those Suspects in Benue State about 2 months ago and recovered the Rifles. It has nothing to do with Plateau State.Progress is being Made in the operations in Plateau State as IGP has deployed all the special Units of the Police and very Soon the Force Public Relations officer (FPRO) will make public what was achieved.Our hearts are with the families that lost their Loved Ones and May their Souls Rest in Perfect Peace. We would not relent until ALL perpetrators are brought to Justice by GOD’s Grace."