Police Arrests Three Pickpockets While Trying To Rob A Policeman

The Lagos State police command has arrested a 28-year-old suspected pickpocket, Ndubuisi Nsuka, and two other members of his gang while attempting to steal from a policeman.





The Imo State indigene and his accomplices Saheed Shittu and Usman Abubakar belonged to a syndicate, which specialized in using a tricycle to dispossess commuters of their valuables.





According to reports, while Abubakar rode the tricycle, Nsuka and Shittu allegedly pretended to be passengers and stole from their victims. Luck ran out on them on Tuesday when they attempted to rob a policeman.





The officer, who was going to the office on Tuesday, boarded their tricycle. He was about to enter the tricycle when some people cautioned him. They told him that the men were notorious for stealing from passengers.





He, however, boarded the tricycle. When they wanted to steal from him, he did not struggle with them and he did not reveal his identity because he was in mufti. When the tricycle approached the Zone 2 command headquarters, he asked some officers at the command to arrest them.





During interrogation, they initially pretended that they did not know each other. The officers, however, dialled the number of one of them on the other person’s phone and it brought out his accomplice name.





