Police Arrests Three Kidnappers Dressed In Army Uniform

The Osun State Police Command on Saturday paraded three suspected kidnappers dressed in army uniform.



The suspects – Henry Omenihu (24), Paul Chituru (24) and Henry Bright (18) – were arrested for alleged involvement in the abduction of the Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Ondo State chapter, Mr Kayode Agbeganji, and his wife, Oyeyemi.



Apart from the three kidnap suspects, the command also paraded 10 other suspects arrested for alleged various criminal activities.



The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, said the three suspects were arrested at Osu in the Atakumosa West Local Government Area on May 29 following a search by the police.



The commissioner stated that the suspected kidnappers abducted their victims on April 14 and released them after collecting the ransom placed on them in Cross River State.



He said the case was reported to the police and they went after those who carried out the act, saying the three suspects played one role or another in the abduction of the NURTW scribe and his wife.



Adeoye said, “The suspects were apprehended following a thorough search by the police. They will be arraigned in court very soon.”



The commissioner of police urged the public to continue to support the police by volunteering useful information which could be used to prevent crimes.



He said the police needed the assistance of the people because no matter the number of police personnel and other security agencies, they could not be at every place.



He also advised members of the public to always be vigilant and security conscious at all times.

