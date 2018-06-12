Police Arrests House Boy That Murdered Naval Officer,Girlfriend (Photos)

Published:

Share This

Sequel to the reported death of one Miss Lorren a Female; identified as the girlfriend to LT.Abubakar Yahaya Yusuf a serving personnel with the Nigeria Navy in his official quarters in Borikiri Port-Harcourt and the subsequent disappearance of the Naval Officer.Operatives of the IGP-Intelligence Response Team swung into immediate action and with the aid of Technical intelligence and unrelenting follow-up by the Operatives, led to the arrest of one Taddues Jaja 'M' 28yrs his house boy.Upon his arrest, Jaja made very graphic confessions on how he murdered Lorren the girlfriend of the Naval Officer during an argument and that In a bid to cover up his crime, he also murdered the unsuspecting officer by poisoning his drink with an overdose of a drug named "Talen" and sent a text message with the late officer's phone to one Joy- a friend of the late girlfriend, stating that the Navy Officer had murdered his girlfriend over a dispute.Jaja then drove the corpse of the officer to a forest in Ubima and burnt the lifeless body.The suspect took operatives to the forest where he carried out the dastardly act and the Carcass of the late Naval Officer was found burnt beyond recognition.With the aid of a pathologist, the remains were recovered and deposited at UPTH mortuary. Exhibit recovered from the suspect include the car of the naval officer which he had already sold to a buyer in Benin city and the Naval Officer phone he sold to another buyer in Port-Harcourt. Due arrangement will be made to enable Operatives visit the scene of crime which is the official quarters of the deceased Naval Officer.