Plateau Killings :Osinbajo Arrives Jos (Attached Is Picture Of Chieftains Of Miyetti Allah )

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has arrived the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos to commiserate with the people of Plateau state following recent attacks in Gashish district that left eighty five persons dead.The Vice President was received at the airport by the Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong who led top government officials and security Chiefs.The motorcade of the Vice President left the airport to the Plateau state government House in Rayfield where he is expected to be briefed by the Governor and security chiefs on the security situation in the state.Meanwhile the above picture is that of the leadership of Miyetti Allah ,the umbrella of Fulani herdsmen that claimed responsibility for the killings.