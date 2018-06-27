Plateau Killings :Buhari Set To Remove Security Heads

Published:

Share This

President Muhammmadu Buhari is planning to reorganise the security apparatus in lieu of the spate of killings in parts of the country.The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, quoted Buhari as disclosing this today during a meeting with him (Dogara) and Senate President Bukola Saraki.Dogara was speaking at the state house to reporters after he and Senate President Bukola Saraki met with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.Saraki and Dogara met behind closed-doors with Buhari over the recent killings of scores of people in Plateau State by herdsmen.