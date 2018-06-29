Plateau killings: Brave Imam Hides 262 Persons In Mosque From Killer Fulani Herdsmen.

Published:

A kind-hearted and brave Muslim cleric has saved about 262 person fleeing from some suspected herdsmen who had invaded Nghar Yelwa village in the Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state. Imam did this by hiding the persons in a mosque.Speaking to Dooshima Abu, a BBC correspondent, concerning the development, the kind-hearted Islamic cleric said:"I hid the women in my personal house and after that, I took the men into the mosque and hid them there."