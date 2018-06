Published:

Share This

President Buhari presides over the Special Investiture and National Honors Award ceremony in State House Conference Centre on 12th June 2018President Buhari with Prof. Wole Soyinka, SGF Boss Mustapha, Award Recipient Amb. Babagana Kingibe (GCON), Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Son of MKO Abiola (KOLA), Wife of Chief Gani Fawehinmi (Mrs Ganiyat) and Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu shortly after the Special Investiture and National Honors Award ceremony in State House Conference Centre on 12th June 2018