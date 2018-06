Published:

The remains of the Chief Press Secretary to Enugu State Governor Mr Uwakwe Abugu arrived the Enugu International Airport from India today.The body arrived via an Ethiopian Airline and was received by his family and friends .Mr Abugu died in India where he went for treatment.His remains will be buried next week.His death comes barely four weeks after the death of the Chief Press Secretary to Sokoto State Governor ,Imam Imam died in Abuja