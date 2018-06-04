Photos Of Femi Fani-Kayode Sitting Side By Side As His Wife Delivers Their Triplets

Published:

Femi Fani-Kayode is a man who has his ways with words and his wife Precious Chikwendu is the lucky recipient of his beautiful words. He took to Instagram to share photos of his wife as she was having their triplets. Accompanying the photos were the most beautiful words of praise and encouragement.





Femi Fani-Kayode shares photos of his wife delivering their baby and showers her with the most uplifting words ever He wrote: The best moment of my life was when I sat next to you in the operating theater and, whilst holding your hand, watched you deliver our three beautiful sons.

Tears of joy streamed down my eyes as, one after the other, they popped out and entered into our world. I looked into your smiling and confident eyes as we both prayed quietly and ushered them in. What a beautuful gift from God. Two years ago you gave me Aragorn and now you have given me Ragnar, Aiden and Liam.





You are, by far, the bravest, most couragegous, most fearless, most loyal, most faithful and most loving person that I have ever met. Fruitful and productive, you are my inspiration.





Beautiful in all your ways and in all that you do: you are God's greatest gift in my life and I love you so much.





Thank you Precious. Thank you for adding value and bringing meaning into my life and for giving me hope and strength. I have never known a love like yours: forever selfless, forever giving, forever true and always seeking to put a smile on the faces of others.





It is an honor and a privilage to be your husband and with you by my side I can climb every mountain, level every valley and conquer the world.

Share This