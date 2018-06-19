Photo:Paris Hosts Nude Picnic

Published:

The city's Nudists Association is hosting a giant picnic for naturists aimed at newbies and pros alike.

The event will honor the inaugural Parisian Day of Naturism, which the Association hopes will become an annual event celebrated on the last Sunday of June each year.

The group hopes it will be a "symbolic day," bringing together Parisians in the nudist area of the Bois de Vincennes park.

