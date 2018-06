Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari showed his human angle during the investiture of heroes of the June 12th struggle in Abuja on Monday.While presenting an award to Gani Fawahemi's wife, some objects fell off the hand bag and the President was seen bending down and humbly picked them up for as seen in this picture to the surprise of several people in the hall and millions watching on live TV across the globe.