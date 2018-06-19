Photo:Ambode,Jakande Wives,Adebule Attend Lagos Women Forum

Deputy Governor

of Lagos State

, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule;

wife of the Governor

and Convener, Lagos Women Forum

,

Mrs. Bolanle Ambode; wife of first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and Head of Service, Lagos State, Mrs. Folasade Adesoye,

holding placards with the inscription ‘Be the Voice for Healthy living…, Against Domestic Violence, Rape, Child Abuse & Teenage Pregnancy”

during the Lagos Women Forum with the theme Women...Your Health...Your Social Environment at Police College Ground, GRA, Ikeja, on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.