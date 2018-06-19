Photo: Tinubu ,Atiku Meet In Ekiti

Published:

The presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar met with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu at an airport earlier yesterday as both arrived to campaign for their parties ahead of the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state.Both political leaders greeted each other warmly along with their supporters at the airport.The former Vice President who was in Ekiti state with members of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council expressed satisfaction with the level of the preparedness of his party for the upcoming election