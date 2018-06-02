PDP Distances Self From Orji Uzor Kalu’s Bloodshed Allegation

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has distanced themselves from claims made by former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, that while he was still a member of the party, politicians and electorates were killed during the party congress. Read here.





PDP has now issued a statement denying the claim, stating its members have never asked or contracted anybody to kill on its behalf. Read the statement below





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to come out clear on his “we use to kill’ statement at the recent South East rally of his violent-prone and dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC).





We state this because the PDP do not kill and has never asked or contracted any of its members or anybody for that matter to kill on its behalf, over any matter whatsoever.





The PDP believes that Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu spoke in his personal capacity and probably on issues concerning his activities. Since such a claim came from a person of the status and attainment of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, we hold that he could have certain information that requires explanations to the public.





The PDP remains a law-abiding political party, whose activities at all levels are guided by strong code of conduct and adherence to the laws of the land.





We therefore urge Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to come out clear on his claims and define those he referred to as “we” and the circumstances of the killings he spoke about, so as to put speculations on the matter to an end.

