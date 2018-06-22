PDP Confirms Arrest Of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe Arrested By DSS

Published:

The Senator Representing Abia South in the Senate. Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has been arrested by the DSS over undisclosed reasons.This is coming barely 24 hours after the former Governor of Benue State Gabriel Suswan was also arrested by the Agency.The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Mr Kola Ologbondiyan who confirmed the arrest in a chat with CKN News says the Party will issue a Press Statement on the arrest of its members in the next few minutes