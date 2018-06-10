Psquare's Paul Okoye Cries Out Over SARS Activities

Published:

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye has cried out against the viral activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.





He made this cry on his Instagram page while bashing the federal government for banning shisha and other intoxicants.





On Monday, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole directed the police and other government agencies to arrest any defaulters.





Reacting to this, the singer told the Federal government to focus on the problems in the country other than banning things.





He wrote: “F**k SARS mehn, shit is getting out of hand ‘Ewu’ transmission.





“Yet they can’t see everyday news and videos about them, they are busy placing a ban on drinking and smoking.”

