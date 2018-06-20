Pastor Donates Money For Mosque Completion In Calabar

Published:

Essien Ayi, a Senior Pastor with the Peniel Church of God in Calabar, on Tuesday donated N1million to help the Muslim community in the Cross River state capital complete its central mosque.





Ayi, who represents Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar-South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, made the cash donation at Gbogobiri, an Hausa settlement in Calabar.





He said; “Every human being whether Christian or Muslim believes in God, the creator. The religion may be different. The mode of practicing may be different, but it is tilted towards one being, which is God.





“Also, the Muslim society has been very supportive of me right from when I was chairman and they informed me that their former mosque had been demolished and they are trying to erect a new and befitting mosque. I feel as a representative, they too are my constituents.





”I am bound to make a token donation towards the completion of that mosque. We should be be our brothers’ keepers. We are all Nigerians irrespective of our religion.





”If we are in peace everyone can practice their own religion. That is what we believe. Peaceful coexistence is what we need,” he added.

