Pastor Arrested For Selling Tickets To Heaven

Zimbabwe-based clergyman Pastor Tito Wats has been arrested by the police for financial crime after he sold tickets so people would enter ”heaven.”





It was gathered that Wats told thousands of people that Jesus appeared to him, then gave him tickets to people, especially sinners, for $500 so that they could also enter ”heaven.”





“I don’t care what people or the police are saying about me, I am being persecuted because of doing the work of God,” he claimed.





“Jesus Christ appeared to me and gave me the tickets made of pure gold so that I can sell to people who want salvation.”





Meanwhile, thousands of people are protesting against the pastor’s arrest, calling for his release.

