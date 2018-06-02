Oyegun Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race

Published:





National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has withdrawn from the race for the party’s national chairmanship. Odigie-Oyegun made this known to journalists at his Abuja residence on Friday.





Ahead of the APC National Convention scheduled to take place on June 23, he explained that his intention not to contest for a second tenure was in the interest of the party.





The APC chairman added that contesting for a second tenure may throw up contentious issues in the party, says such would not augur well for the party in 2019. He, however, admitted that the party is faced with difficult challenges ahead of the general elections.





He said: “Even though I had the desire to re-contest as National Chairman of the Party, I have decided that it is ultimately in the best interest of the party for me to withdraw from the race.”





With the withdrawal of Oyegun from the APC chairmanship race, former governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole remains the only candidate for the office.





Spokesperson of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, had disclosed in April that Odigie-Oyegun would seek re-election at the party’s National Convention.

