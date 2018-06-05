Osinbajo Meets With Police IG, DSS Boss, AGF Over Saraki

Published:





Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has reportedly met with police boss Ibrahim Idris, Director General of the, Lawal Daura, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.





Reports say Nigeria’s number two citizen met with the aforementioned security chiefs due to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s invitation for questioning by the police.





The police on Sunday invited Saraki over his alleged involvement in the Offa bank robbery. The Senate President had earlier on Monday said he was ready to honour the police invitation extended to him.





Making this known via his Twitter handle, Saraki said he had informed his ADC to get the letter of invitation from the police.

