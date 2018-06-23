Olusegun Obasanjo Visits Bode George

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Saturday paid a visit to his former political ally and ex-national deputy chairman (South West) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.Though a visit to condole with the PDP chieftain over the death of his son, Dipo, who died on May 9, 2018, it may also have ended the lingering fight between George and Obasanjo. Relations between the two former political allies became frosty following Obasanjo’s condemnation of George’s thanksgiving service after his (George) release from jail.Obasanjo and his loyalists, including Chief Abraham Akanle, Chief Joju Fadairo, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, Dr. Gbolade Oshinowo, Chief Kenny Martins, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe and others visited the Ikoyi residence of the former military administrator of Ondo State and urged him to take solace in God over the demise of his son.“We cannot query God, but to only take solace in what He has done to you. If this did not happen, who knows what next that will happen. I have not been around but it was in my mind to come over and commiserate with you and the family. May God grant the depose eternal rest.George’s sister, Alhaja Majolagbe, in her vote of thanks, declared that the fight between the duo was over with the visit.She said: “We were all shocked when this started. But, today, devil has been put to shame. The evil this morning has been condemned outside this house. It will never come to this two great Nigerians anymore.“There has come back again, when my brother will find Ota his home. It is over, Allah take all thanks.”The rocky relationship between the duo dates back to Obasanjo’s days in office as president.Bode George, a former chairman of the board of the Nigerian Ports Authority, was later convicted for corruption and jailed, but the sentence was eventually overturned by the Court of Appeal.Former President Olusegun is currently meeting with Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at Adebanjo’s residence in Lekki, Lagos.The meeting holding behind closed doors has in attendance other prominent Yoruba leaders, most of who are Obasanjo’s political enemies.