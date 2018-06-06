Okorocha Vows To Jail APC Chairman Oyegun Over APC Crisis

Published:

The Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has vowed to make sure the outgoing National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, will go to jail for allegedly trying to destroy the party because he was finishing his tenure as the party’s chairman.



Chief Bisi Akande as the National Chairman of APC. Okorocha who has been enmeshed in a war of words with Oyegun, gave an evaluation of Oyegun’s leadership of the APC and concluded that party leaders must have overrated Oyegun’s capacity in allowing him to succeedas the National Chairman of APC.



The Governor added that the outgoing APC Chairman has taken the party backwards by several years to the extent that presently, there is no state where the party does not have crisis or faction.



Okorocha who spoke in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, insisted that the worst thing that would have happened to APC was to allow Oyegun continue as the national chairman of the party, as according to him, it would have been worse for the party.



“Chief Akande never tried to destroy the party because he was leaving as the pioneer chairman, unlike Chief Oyegun. Oyegun is trying to destroy the party because he is leaving.



He (Oyegun) is not patriotic. In the case of Imo, he disobeyed two court orders with regard to the congresses in Imo and the inauguration of strange elements as the state officials of the party just to get at Governor Okorocha because of the issue of elongation.



And we have no option now than to ask our lawyers to press for his imprisonment and that of Osita Izunaso and all those who were involved in the lawlessness.



The only thing Chief Oyegun has achieved in his anger against Governor Okorocha is encouraging elements with no electoral value like Osita Okechukwu and those from Imo to be insulting the Governor. And these are people who cannot win their booths in an election.”



Oyegun does not know, Imo APC members won’t allow any faction. The APC in Imo and even in the South-East is Governor Okorocha’s making. Okorocha will make sure that Oyegun goes to jail after his tenure."

