Ojuelegba Accident: The Driver Had Just Finished Eating - Food Vendor

At about 9pm on Tuesday, a truck laden with piles of plywood fell off a bridge at Ojuelegba, Lagos, and landed on commercial buses better known as Danfo. Three people was said to have lost their lives, while others sustained injuries.





Witnesses said the three victims who died were the driver of the commercial bus, the conductor and a passenger. A food vendor at the scene, said the incident could have claimed more victims but for the fact that the ill-fated vehicle just started loading when the incident happened; so, only a passenger had entered. The driver of the Mushin-bound bus was simply identified by Aro, his alias name.





“When the incident happened, there was still traffic on the road. I saw a pregnant woman and her child alighting from a bus at that spot. The driver of one the buses involved in the accident still bought food from me. In fact, when he finished eating, he asked me about his balance and I told him he had N30 left. He nodded and walked into the bus. But a few seconds later, we heard the loud noise of the planks descending from the bridge. He, his conductor and a passenger did not make it out alive,” the dark-skinned woman said.





One of the bystanders claimed that the truck was stopped at Ijora axis by policemen for overloading and was advised against climbing the bridge before it was released. Few minutes later, it ascended the bridge and tilted before discharging the piles of plywood off the bridge.





In a statement on Wednesday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the emergency response prevented further loss of lives.





“The prompt response by emergency/ security operatives to the scene culminated into the rescue of two trapped victims who were extracted with the aid of the agency’s light rescue equipment and immediately taken to the hospital by the officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASEMBUS) for further medical treatment, but unfortunately three lives (male, adult) were confirmed lost to the incident,” the statement read.





Adesina Tiamiyu, general manager of LASEMA, said proper investigation would be conducted into the incident.





He also warned heavy duty drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in good conditions and that loaded goods are properly secured to the flatbed before embarking on any journey.





Barely 24 hours after the incident happened, commercial buses have resumed their operation at the scene which they converted to a bus stop. Some of the buses plying Ikeja parked at the exact location of the accident to pick up passengers.

