Ohafia Stakeholders Reaffirm Support For Abia State Dep.Governor

Political stakeholders of Ohafia Local Government Area in Abia State have re-affirmed their support for the deputy Governor of the state, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu and expressed confidence in his performance and leadership of the area.The leaders drawn from the three major communities in the LGA; Abiriba, Nkporo and Ohafia, made this known after an enlarged stakeholders meeting held under the umbrella of Ohafia Local Government Area Progressive Assembly (OLGAPA) at the residence of Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Chief Ukpai Agwu.According to the communique read by Barr Ukpai Ukairo at the end of the meeting, the stakeholders stated that the Deputy Governor remains the political leader of the area and commended the partnership between him and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu which they described as “a partnership that is result oriented in delivering democracy dividends to Ohafia local government area, in particular, and Abia State as whole”.The stakeholders unequivocally endorsed Governor Ikpeazu and his deputy for second term in office, under the banner of the People Democratic Party (PDP), and promised to support other candidates of the party that emerge after the party’s primaries to ensure that PDP wins all elective offices during the 2019 general election.Stakeholders who attended the meeting include the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Ukpai Agwu, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Honorable Mandela Obasi, Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu, Barr Ukpai Ukairo, Chief U U Egwu, Director of Women Mobilization in the state, Barr Nnenna Obewu, Chief K K Owen, PDP Chairman in the LGA, Chief John Okocha, Chief George Nnanna Kalu, Special Advisers and other aides of the Governor from the area, councilors and Grassroot political leaders of the local government area.The member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Chief Uko Nkole also attended the meeting.