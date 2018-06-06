Ogenyi Onazi Vows To Redeem Image At World Cup; Begs For Forgiveness

Published:









Following his lacklustre performance during the Super Eagles versus England friendly match at the Wembley Stadium, midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has called on Nigerians to forgive him, promising to improve on his performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.





Onazi, the Eagles assistant captain, was lethargic in the 2-1 loss to the Thre Lions which made many Nigerians call for his exclusion from the World Cup-bound team but he has called on his countrymen to forgive him as he had a bad day on match day and would improve when the Mundial kicks off.





Writing on his Instagram page, Onazi said:

“Saturday’s outing was disappointing from me and I know it was not the best from me due to reasons I could not lay my hands on, but it is a process one has to pass through to get better.





A lot of criticisms and lot of blames, yes I know, but it can only come once in a while. Criticisms can only make me better. I can’t run away from it but to learn and get better.





Thanks to everyone who came out to support the Super Eagles preparations for the World Cup is still on to get us sharp.”





