Offa Bank Robbery: We Did Not Withdraw Saraki's Invitation - Police

The Nigeria Police Force has denied withdrawing their earlier invitation to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to appear before the Force Intelligence Response Team, in Abuja, to answer questions over his alleged involvement in Offa bank robbery and the massacre of over 33 people in Kwara State by some political thugs loyal to him.





Despite reports that the police had offered the Senate President an alternative of responding by writing instead of appearing in person, the police have insisted that contrary to the claims, its invitation to Saraki stills stands and that nothing of such emanated from them.





At the re-parade of the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, June 6, Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said that going by confessional statements obtained from the suspects, Saraki was culpable in the robbery and killings, and, therefore, had a case to answer.





Though Moshood did not give a deadline to the Senate President to appear before the police investigation team or the possible action against him if he failed to appear as directed, Moshood disclosed that additional two suspects in connection with the crime have been nabbed by the police and their statements have further implicated the number three man in the country.





Speaking to journalists, Moshood said:

“New revelations from further investigation into the matter show that all the five gang leaders namely Akinnibosun, Ogunleye, Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran have direct connection to the Senate President as new pictures of one of the five gang leaders when paraded by the police earlier in the week was in ‘Aso Ebi’ (trouser) used during the Senate President daughter’s wedding.





The gang leaders further admitted that they attended the Senate President daughter’s wedding held recently.





The Nigeria Police Force will not be cowed or succumb to intimidation from any quarter in carrying out a thorough and discreet investigation into the Offa banks robbery where significant successes have been recorded.





The ongoing investigation will be driven to a logical conclusion. Meanwhile, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, is still under investigation in connection with the Offa banks robbery and the Nigeria Police Force will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to ensure that justice is done in this case.”





