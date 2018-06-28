Obasanjo Visits Jos,Asks Buhari To Find Lasting Solutions To Killings In Plateau

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked the Federal Governments to identify the root causes of the incessant killings in the country.





Obasanjo said this on Wednesday during his condolence visit to Plateau State over the recent massacre by herdsmen.





“I’m here to express my condolences, what happened is very sad, that in this day and age this type of barbaric act is taking place in our country. I have suggested and I will say it again that we should find out the root cause of this problem and deal with it,” the former president added.





“There must be remote and immediate cause, if we deal with it, we are not going to be multiplying condolence visits.





“I believe that any human problem has human solution, I do hope and plead with government at the Federal level, those of you in States and even local government level to join hands even at the community level to find the causes and deal with them permanently.





“We offer our condolences to the bereaved families, all we can say is that God knows the best.





“Even in my time, we had problems but not in this magnitude, we thought we were dealing with them as at that time but the earlier we deal with it, the better. I believe we can find solution, we must find solution.”

