Obasanjo Is A Talkative That Seeks Unnecessary Attention..Prof Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has hit out at former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the latter’s claims that President Buhari is plotting to have him jailed.



Sagay, who’s also the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) said that Obasanjo’s claims are frivolous and were undeserving of any attention.



Obasanjo had earlier cried out against Buhari and his government and claimed that his name was now on the government’s security watchlist and that there was a nefarious plan to place him in jail.



Sagay in an interview , said that Obasanjo spoke too much and that he was in no danger, “I am surprised because his allegations are so frivolous. A former president and a retired General should be more serious than that.



“He shouldn’t say things that nobody will take seriously. And he should stop behaving like somebody looking for attention and sympathy when nothing is threatening him.



“The only threat he has is his mouth, his lack of appreciation of others and his ego which makes him think that he is Nigeria’s president for life and every other persons are under him so he has to control them for life. So, there is no basis for his fear at all. Nobody is threatening him,” he said.

