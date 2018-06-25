Obasanjo Is A Busy Body,Not A Democrat.. Bola Tinubu

Published:





Bigwig of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore any letter from ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.





The former Nigerian leader, in an open statement, advised Buhari against seeking a second term in office because, according to him, the President had failed to fulfill his promises to Nigerians.





However, Tinubu told Buhari on Sunday that Obasanjo was a busybody and not a democrat.

Tinubu spoke shortly after Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was sworn in as the APC National Chairman.





"I remember one Uncle backdoor, who has been a General himself and who has been elected President; I call him election rigger,” Tinubu said.





"Let us compare the two of you. The man had the temerity to write a letter, not to the post office. We said,‘no; we are not using the post office like that anymore, we are now using email. Your letter is not delivered, you are analogue’.





"If he had the temerity to say Buhari must not run again, in which party? Thank God he is not a member of our party, we hold our future in our hands. What is your business, busybody? Unfortunately, he has torn the card of his previous party, his own legacy. So, he has none anymore.





"Now we have a General that they asked me not to follow. They said if you call yourself a democrat, don’t follow this man. I said I am not mad enough to listen to your lies. Thank you Muhammadu Buhari for the job you are doing up till today.”

