Obasanjo, IBB, Saraki,Jonathan ,Dogara Absent At Abiola’s Investiture

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was among the personalities absent at the Tuesday posthumous investiture of Moshood Abiola as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.





The former president, however, sent an apology to the organizers of the event holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Obasanjo noted that he was currently engaged outside the country.





Gen. Ibrahim Babangida who annulled the June 12, 1993, presidential election was also conspicuously absent.





He also sent an apology, attributing his inability to attend to health issues.





Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara was also absent.

