Nyesom Wike Has Destroyed Rivers State..Rotimi Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has failed in governing the people.Amaechi also said under Wike’s watch, that killings and massacre of the people persists all over the state on a daily basis. The minister stated this on Saturday, at a rally where he received hundreds of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bera, headquarters of Gokana Local Government Area in the State.According to him, “Every government has a responsibility to protect lives and property. The reason there is a government is because the people are alive; if you die there will be no government.” “Any government that watches it’s people killed every day is an irresponsible government. Governor Wike watches his people killed every day. I met a woman yesterday whose husband was killed in front of her with her son watching. It could have been any of you. I can assure you today that this government of Wike has failed”, Amaechi said.“When I was your governor, you slept and I kept awake. As governor, I chased away the criminals to their holes. I know that the reason why they are into crime was because there was no money for them, I knew that for you to stop a man from crime you need to provide an alternative means of livelihood. And to do that, I started building infrastructures. I built schools, hospitals and health centres. A lot of people were employed in each of the schools and health facilities I built,” he explained.