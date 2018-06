Published:

A notorious armed robber with one hand and his accomplice have been apprehended by residents of Obeledu village in Anaocha local government Area of Anambra State.





The suspects accused of terrorizing the community for a while now, were apprehended while attempting to steal a motorcycle from one man at gunpoint.





They were both given the beating of their lives before they were handed over to Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS.









