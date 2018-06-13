Northern Youth Assembly Mobilizes Support For Ebri

Published:

A national chairmanship aspirant in APC and former governor of Cross River State, Chief Clement Ebri has been endorsed by Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria.The group which is a broad coalition of several youth organizations in the North made the endorsement yesterday in Abuja.Speaking to newsnen at a news conference, the leader of the group who also doubles as the National Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, said the choice of Ebri was informed by his proven track record of performance when he served as the governor of Cross River in the Third Republic. He described Ebri as a man of transparent qualities who would bring sanity and internal democracy into the APC if he was elected the National Chairman.The group said Ebri was the right candidate for the chairmanship position because of his strength of character; adding that he had no controversies surrounding his personality.They vowed to mobilize the Northern delegates to the APC convention to vote for Ebri.