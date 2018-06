Published:

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un landed in Singapore today ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump that could end a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and transform his secretive, impoverished country.President Donald Trump of USA has also landed in the country for the historic meeting ,the first of its kind in several decades.Kim arrived at Singapore’s Changi Airport after his longest trip overseas as head of state wearing his trademark dark Maoist suit and distinctive high cut hairstyle.