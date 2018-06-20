Nollywood Star Mike Ezuruonye Set To Divorce Wife Over Albino Baby

Published:

Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye is Set to divorce his recently married wife Nkechi on grounds of Fornication and adultery.Mike's grouse is that the wife gave birth to an albino child. For over one year Mike relocated and abandoned his beautiful wife abroad because he gave birth to an unusual albino as their second child.Incontrovertible sources has that Mike is claiming that there is no albino in his family lineage and so therefore the child cannot be his.To sort out the mess Mike Ezuruonye has requested for a DNA TEST but the wife felt Insulted saying upon all the love she has for the husband he did not trust her. She has therefore refused for the DNA TEST to be carried out on the baby