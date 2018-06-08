Nollywood Actress, Nkiru Sylvanus Releases Gospel Album

Published:





Celebrated Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, has now joined t he ranks of actors who move on to become musicians as she has released her own musical album.





The actress who has so many add-ons to her profile including a film producer, actress, entrepreneur, evangelist, politician and motivational speaker, decided to go into music and explore her talents there after her tenure as a Senior Special Assistant to Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, ended amidst a myriads of controversies.





The actress who just released a gospel album titled 'I’m Not Afraid', according to her media handlers, will begin the first leg of a media tour in Lagos next week to promote the album.





The album, according to insiders, is a 15-track work and was released in March, 2018, on her personal record label, Kisil Entertainment Network.





