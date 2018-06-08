Nollywood Actress, Nkiru Sylvanus Releases Gospel Album

Celebrated Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, has now joined the ranks of actors who move on to become musicians as she has released her own musical album.
The actress who has so many add-ons to her profile including a film producer, actress, entrepreneur, evangelist, politician and motivational speaker, decided to go into music and explore her talents there after her tenure as a Senior Special Assistant to Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha ended amidst a myriads of controversies.
The actress who just released a gospel album titled 'I’m Not Afraid', according to her media handlers, will begin the first leg of a media tour in Lagos next week to promote the album.
The album, according to insiders, is a 15-track work and was released in March, 2018, on her personal record label, Kisil Entertainment Network.
