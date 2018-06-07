Thursday, 7 June 2018

Nollywood Actor Kanayo .O .Kanayo To Contest For House Of Reps Under APGA

Published: June 07, 2018

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo .O .Kanayo has declared his interest to run for a seat in the House Of Representatives come 2019.

He revealed this on Instagram yesterday. The Mbaise Imo State born actor wrote wrote:

"Hello Friends, good evening. History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. 

I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support. #OverAndOut”.

Categories:
Share This
Abiola Alaba Peters

0 comments: