Nollywood Actor Kanayo .O .Kanayo To Contest For House Of Reps Under APGA

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo .O .Kanayo has declared his interest to run for a seat in the House Of Representatives come 2019.





He revealed this on Instagram yesterday. The Mbaise Imo State born actor wrote wrote:





"Hello Friends, good evening. History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.





I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support. #OverAndOut”.

