No Mercy For Messi - Nigerian Coach Vows

Eagles train ahead Argentina clash (photo credit: NFF

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said his team will show “no mercy” to Lionel Messi as the team face Argentina in a 2018 World Cup game on Tuesday.





Nigeria must avoid defeat to the South Americans, who need a win, to progress to the next stage.





Rohr has said even though he admires the Barcelona star, there would be no room for complacency.





“We love this great player, Messi, everybody loves him,” said Rohr on Monday during his Press Conference.





“The question is not if it is the last World Cup for him or not, the question is for us to be qualified.





“We are not here to watch him play. We are here to make a result, we are professionals.





“We are here to defend the colours of Nigeria and we know in football there is no mercy, no pity, everybody wants to win and we cannot make any gifts even if we like very much this player.”

