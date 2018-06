'No government can perform in four years' - VP Yemi Osinbajo

Published:





The Vice President,has given reasons why the APC led government should be given another tenure at the helm of affair a four-year tenure is too small for anyone in public office to deliver.According to Prof. Osinbajo, the government had so many plans and four years would not be enough for them to deliver all at the same time and would therefore need a tenure elongation to achieve the plans.The VP who was responding to questions in an interview at the Financial Times Nigeria Summit held in Lagos on Saturday, June 3, was of the opinion that for any government to perform well, it has to be in power beyond four years.Osinbajo said.Osinbajo insisted that the present administration ofwanted to go further in terms of re-positioning the country and deliver on its pre-election promises and hence, would need another four years.