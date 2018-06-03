'No government can perform in four years' - VP Yemi Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has given reasons why the APC led government should be given another tenure at the helm of affair a four-year tenure is too small for anyone in public office to deliver.
According to Prof. Osinbajo, the government had so many plans and four years would not be enough for them to deliver all at the same time and would therefore need a tenure elongation to achieve the plans.
The VP who was responding to questions in an interview at the Financial Times Nigeria Summit held in Lagos on Saturday, June 3, was of the opinion that for any government to perform well, it has to be in power beyond four years.
“I think that for anyone who is in office, four years would be too small because obviously, you have all manner of plans and things to deliver.
But my take is that the moment you have the right people and you put the right structures in place, you can do a lot, and I think we have been blessed with an incredibly good team,” Osinbajo said.
Osinbajo insisted that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari wanted to go further in terms of re-positioning the country and deliver on its pre-election promises and hence, would need another four years.
Categories: Politics
