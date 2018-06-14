Nigeria's National Carrier To Begin Operation In December 2018
The Director - General , Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt . Usman Muhtar, has confirmed December as the commencement date for the proposed national carrier .
According to Muhtar, the process of getting an Aircraft Operators Certificate takes just 90 days once the operator meets the requirement .
The DG told journalists in Lagos on Tuesday that the possibility of the national carrier completing the process was feasible within the timeframe .
He said the Federal Government had resolved to involve aviation agencies ’ heads in the task force set up to ensure the commencement of the airline because it wanted to get it right .
“They are not midwifing it in the real sense of the national carrier , but they are guiding the process to ensure that it is done in line with international standards and best practices in the area of safety , security and also comfort of passengers, ” Muhtar stated .
He added that several airlines did not last in the industry because they did not follow the guidelines given to them .
The NCAA boss noted , “This time around, the government says we should ensure that even before commencement , nothing is short - circuited and that the right process is followed .
“The NCAA guides operators when it comes to documentation and preparation of the manual , which we produce . If there are errors or corrections , the NCAA works to see that everything comes out clean. All these we did with all other airlines .
So , it is not unusual that you find us in that task force . ”
