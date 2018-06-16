Nigerians Will Beg Buhari For Third Term – Emir Of Daura

Published:

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, says President Muhammadu Buhari already has the mandate of the Nigerian people to lead for a second term.





He urged politicians jostling for the position of president to think twice and forget about it.





“Buhari will shock Nigerians by the time he begins his second term in office in 2019 because he is poised to transform the country beyond their expectations,” the Emir said on Friday in his palace.





He spoke when former Governor of Abia Orji Uzor Kalu led a team from his National Movement for the re-election of Buhari to visit Daura, Buhari’s hometown.





“Nigerians will eventually beg Buhari to do a third term by the time they begin to see his performance from 2019. Anybody opposing Buhari’s second term is wasting his time because the people have already taken the decision for him to continue in office. Buhari will come out with his real colour in 2019 and that is when Nigerians will see a new Nigeria that they have always desired,” he added.

