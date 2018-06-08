'Nigerians Should Not Write Off The Super Eagles' - Coach Gernot Rohr

Published:

Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, has urged Nigerians no to be in a hurry to write off the team's chances in the 2018 World Cup in Russia following their back to back losses to England and the Czech Republic in friendly matches.





Rohr said that he instead saw plenty of positives from his side’s 1-0 friendly defeat by the Czech Republic and has promised that his players will deliver better performance against Croatia at the World Cup on June 16.





Despite losing three of their last four warm up games and drawing the other, Rohr says he is focusing on the World Cup and that the resukts of the friendly matches do not count for much.





Speaking to BBC Sports after the match, Rohr said:

“We lost again another match, everybody is angry about it and this anger is positive. After we won against Argentina in a friendly (in November), everyone talked about us reaching the semi-final and now the results has humbled those voices.





Because we need humility, it is helping us. We also need solidarity and hard work. Everybody understands this after the defeat to Czech Republic.





We also had some positive lessons especially with the return of Ndidi. He has not played for two months.





It was very important to see him playing again. Normally, he should play 70 minutes but could play 90 minutes which is very good. The medical team did a great job. Now Ndidi will be fit for the World Cup.”





