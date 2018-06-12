Nigerians Are The Most Intellectually Aggressive People On Earth...Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Nigerians as the most intellectually aggressive people in the world. The President stated this Sunday in Rabat, Morocco where he travelled for a two-day working visit.





The President during the trip held closed-door meetings with the Moroccan King, His Majesty King Mohammed VI. According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari also said that Nigerians were very economically ambitious.





The President told his host that the strongest selling point of Nigeria remained an “intellectually aggressive and economically ambitious’’ population. He said most Nigerians have always sought self-improvement and self-actualization in any part of the world they find themselves.





In an audience with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, Saadeddine Othmani, at the Royal Guest Palace, President Buhari said Nigeria’s “visionary and resilient population’’ works hard to always position the country for more growth, fuelled by a largely youthful group that continually wants to contribute to development. According to him, “Nigerians are intellectually aggressive and economically ambitious.





I received some of our students here yesterday and I am really impressed with the zeal and fearlessness they exuded. “In Nigeria, we have a very young and aggressive population and we are working very hard to create the enabling and inclusive environment for their contributions to be better appreciated.”





President Buhari said his government is harnessing the human and material resources available in the country, especially in the educational and agricultural sectors, while seeking partnerships with countries that can explore the huge potentials in Nigeria. The President noted that Nigeria was already on the verge of an agricultural revolution as the importation of rice had been cut down by 90 percent in 18 months. He said,





“We need to do more to improve our statistics on food production and graciously, the weather has been auspicious in the last couple of years for agricultural growth. We are happy that through partnership with you and hard work the price of fertilizer is already down by 50 percent.”





On the three agreements signed during his visit, namely, Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project, vocational training in agriculture and building of a chemical plant in Nigeria, the President assured the Prime Minister that they will receive appropriate attention. “We have a huge gas reserve in Nigeria, and we should be known more for gas exploration than for crude oil. So, we are happy with the new partnership with Morocco,’’ he said.





In his remarks, the Prime Minister said his country had always been impressed by Nigeria’s intellectual zeal and strength, noting that “many Moroccans appreciate the intellectual contribution of Nigerians, especially in literary works.’ “Your visit to our country is historic and we are looking forward to more partnerships, especially among our universities, which would further consolidate our relationship,’’ Othman said.





President Buhari also met with the head of the Moroccan legislature, Habib El Malki and the President of the Advisers on Commerce, Ben Chemmas. The Nigerian leader ended his two-day visit to the Kingdom of Morocco with a visit to the mausoleum where he laid wreaths on the tombs of past kings. The President returned to the country on Monday evening after the two-day visit and is expected to confer national honours on the presumed winner of the June 12th presidential election Chief Moshood Abiola and his vice Ambassador Babagana Kingibe at an investiture ceremony today at the presidential villa, Abuja.

